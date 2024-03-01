Static Dress to release GameBoy Color game inspired by their debut album

Rising UK hardcore/art-punk band Static Dress are set to release a GameBoy Color game later this year.

Rouge Carpet Disaster: The Video Game builds on the world established in Static Dress’ debut album ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster’, which was originally released in 2022.

Since then, they’ve released a reworked ‘Redux’ version of the record ahead of an UK arena tour supporting Bring Me The Horizon, but now have confirmed the launch of their first “multi-level video game”.

Set for release March 7, Rouge Carpet Disaster: The Video Game is a GameBoy Color exclusive and will offer a “fully playable final exploration of the complex visual lore developed by Static Dress around their critically acclaimed debut album.”

rouge carpet disaster the video game exclusively on gameboy. out 07.03.24 pic.twitter.com/aEn8IbNxCk — Static Dress (@staticdress) February 29, 2024

“This multi-level game breaks through the limitations of the physical realm to delve deep into the album’s multifaceted storyline, leaving no question unanswered. Throughout this difficult conquest the player will be faced with many enemies, puzzles and challenges, elevating the immersive levels of storytelling exemplified by Static Dress across the album’s timeline,” explains a press release.

The game will cost roughly £50 and is available in a number of limited-edition coloured cartridges, that will work on Nintendo handheld consoles spanning the GameBoy Color through to the GameBoy Advance SP.

“Yeah, this band maybe a lil weird and not cool but getting to make stuff like this is sick,” wrote vocalist Olli Appleyard on social media. The band has previously released music in the form of VHS cassettes.

Speaking to Dork, Appleyard said: “When I originally started this band, I wanted to get people invested and give them something entertaining, rather than being background noise for someone else’s conversation. Ultimately, we just want to be putting out art that makes people go ‘wow’, whatever the format.”

