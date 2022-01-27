“Stay tuned” for news on ‘Warcraft’, ‘Overwatch’ and ‘Diablo’ says Blizzard

Blizzard studio head, Mike Ybarra, has told fans to “stay tuned” for more news on Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo.

The news came via Twitter. When a Twitter user suggested that Blizzard should dedicate more of its time on existing products, Ybarra revealed more.

In a tweet, Ybarra explained that “Blizzard is a big studio [with] talented and growing teams”. He continued by adding that “you’ll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch“. That was before concluding that “Diablo will follow”.

Advertisement

In November 2021, it was announced that both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 had been delayed with no new release dates set.

Blizzard is a big studio and we have talented and growing teams supporting live games as well. Over the coming weeks, you'll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch. Diablo will follow. Stay tuned! — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) January 25, 2022

It’s been a busy time for Blizzard lately. Earlier this week, it announced that a new “survival game” was being worked on. It has been described as “a place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived”.

Last week, Ybarra laid out a road map for improving the company’s work culture. He expressed regret at how employees have been treated at the company.

In addition, reports have suggested that Bobby Kotick led to Overwatch 2 losing “months” of development time. The news came from a tweet by Overwatch producer Tracy Kennedy.

Supposedly, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has come about due to the misconduct allegations against the latter.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, a keen programmer has figured out a way to play Grand Theft Auto 5 with an exercise bike.