Steam adds a new “dynamic cloud sync” feature ahead of Steam Deck release

While much of the gaming world is focused on the deluge of massive game releases coming in February like ‘Horizon Forbidden West’, ‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’, and ‘Elden Ring’, Valve is throwing its hat into the ring with the launch of the Steam Deck, a Nintendo Switch like handheld device that can also be docked, and is a fully fledged PC in your hands. Just ahead of launch, Valve has detailed a new feature for Steam Cloud called “dynamic cloud sync” which is designed to help with the fact people will likely suspend their game on Steam Deck without fully closing it.