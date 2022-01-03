Steam Awards 2021 winners announced

Steam has released the result of its user voted annual awards, with categories such as ‘Best Narrative’ and ‘Best Sit Back and Relax’.

Steam polls its users every year to vote for games in various categories. The votes are then tallied to determine the winners as chosen by the community.

The first result announced is the Game Of The Year, which the Steam community gave to Resident Evil Village. It won against nominees Valheim, New World, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5.

VR Game Of The Year goes to Cooking Simulator VR, which was up against Sniper Elite VR, Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond, I Expect You To Die 2, and Blair Witch VR Edition.

The Labour Of Love award recognises games that have been out for a while but are well supported by their developers with new content and events. The contenders included Dota 2, Rust, No Man’s Sky, Apex Legends, but the win ultimately went to Terraria.

The next category, Better With Friends, was won by It Takes Two. Other nominees included Valheim, Back 4 Blood, Halo Infinite, and Crab Game.

The Outstanding Visual Style award acknowledges games that don’t strive for real-world graphical fidelity but instead have a distinctive look and feel that permeates the entire game. The award winner was Forza Horizon 5, with Psychonauts 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, and Little Nightmares 2 considered.

The Most Innovative Gameplay award went to Deathloop, while the Best Game You Suck At award went to Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition.

The winner of the Best Soundtrack was Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, which won the award for Best Narrative at the Game Awards.

The award for the Outstanding Story-rich Game went to Cyberpunk 2077. Other nominees included Life Is Strange: True Colors, Resident Evil Village, Days Gone, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

The final award was the Sit Back And Relax award. The games nominated were chosen for relaxing games that allowed players to unwind. Nominees include Unpacking, Potion Craft, Townscaper, Dorfromantik, with the winner being Farming Simulator 22.

In other news, Steam's latest hardware survey shows an increase in Quest 2 users over the Christmas period.