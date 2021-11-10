Steam Deck delayed until February 2022

Valve has announced that the Steam Deck has been delayed two months till February 2022.

In an email sent to those who’ve pre-ordered the handheld, the publisher has blamed “supply-chain issues” for the delay. The statement reads:

“The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months. We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.”

“Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will start shipping February 2022. This will be the new start date of the reservation queue—you will keep your place in line but dates will shift back accordingly. Reservation date estimates will be updated shortly after this announcement.”

“Again, we’re sorry we won’t be able to make our original ship date. We’ll continue working to improve reservation dates based on the new timeline, and will keep you updated as we go.”

This follows the news that Valve will review every game that comes to the Steam Deck.

Valve shared news on how the company will assign “Deck Verified” status to games. Being “Deck Verified” means passing four tests: input, seamlessness, display and system support.

On the review process, Valve said the following:

“We’ve already started reviewing titles and will continue to check games through launch and beyond. This is an ongoing evaluation of the entire catalogue and a game’s rating can change over time – titles will be re-reviewed as the developer releases updates or the Deck’s software improves.”

