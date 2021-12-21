Steam Deck now works with over 80% of Steam’s top 100 games

Valve’s Steam Deck now natively works with 80% of Steam’s top 100 games according to new analysis by fan group ProtonDB.

As spotted by PCGamesN, the community, which tests games against Valve’s Proton compatibility layer says that only 10% of the top 100 games are entirely incompatible, with the rest of them functioning to varied levels of success.

While games like Destiny 2 and New World are unplayable, it’s currently unclear whether that’s a restriction from the developers, or something else.

Designer Lawrence Yang confirmed in an interview with PC Gamer that Portal games already run nicely on the Steam Deck but Left 4 Dead 2 will need some work. “I think we do want to look at all of the Valve catalog to make sure things are good on Deck,” he confirmed.

Elsewhere designer Greg Coomer said that the Dota team “is doing something pretty innovative, at least within the context of Dota.”

Steam Deck’s unexpectedly successful pre-order period has led Valve to rethink some of its software-related strategies going forward, with the company apparently focused on the launch of the console instead of developing new games.

It follows the news that Steam Deck won’t have any exclusive titles at launch, while Valve is “optimistic” it’ll make their February release window. It has also gone on record to say that the Steam Deck isn’t being released to compete with the Nintendo Switch, despite their similar appearances.

The Steam Deck was recently delayed until February 2022.

