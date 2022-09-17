Steam Deck official docks are being shown off at the Tokyo Game Show

Valve has been showing off the official dock for the Steam Deck on the floor at the Tokyo Game Show, with every Steam Deck present being mounted on the new hardware.

The Steam Deck officially released in February 2022, providing a portable way to access Steam libraries and includes enough processing power for complex and taxing games to run smoothly, as well as a compatibility indicator which gives an idea of the experience players can expect before launching a game.

Any news of an official dock for the handheld gaming PCs has been spare so far, with the only mention from Valve being on the Steam Deck’s store page, where it mentions that “there’s a dock, too” but that it will be sold separately and anyone interested should wishlist the item for more information when it’s available.

The dock adds capability for propping up the Steam Deck when connecting to external displays, wired networking, USB peripherals, and power. Valve also says players can “use a powered USB-C hub” but only if they’ve got one “lying around”. This means the possibilities for the Steam Deck could become even more varied.

There are several off-brand dock alternatives already available, but without endorsement from Valve, many fans had been holding off until an official version was released. It seems that could be coming soon, as Reddit user ElderberryLarge9104 has shared a photo online of a Steam Deck mounted on the official dock at the Tokyo Game Show.

Several ports are on show in the photo, including integrated display port and ethernet capabilities. One thing that fans have noted is missing is a USB-C port for a purpose other than power, with one suggesting that “there’s only so much you can do over one standard USB-C port”.

Whilst the docks are on display at the Tokyo Game Show, there’s no information displayed beside them and no official word from Valve on a release date or any further information. With Steam Deck supply issues existing since launch, it could be some time before these docks are available to the public.

