Steam Deck praised by developers ahead of its release

The Steam Deck will start shipping worldwide at the end of February, and multiple developers have talked about what they like regarding Valve’s portable PC.

Shipping from February 28, the Steam Deck is almost out in the hands of players, but it’s already been in the hands of developers for some time, as they’ve been adjusting their games and testing the hardware to make sure titles run on it when it launches.

In preparation for the launch, PC Gamer talked to plenty of developers to get their opinions of the Steam Deck.

Jonathan Smårs, of Iron Gate said: “I was surprised how well games work on it without any changes, and how good it feels to play on it. Valheim worked from day one on Steam Deck without any changes”.

“The graphic settings need to be set down a bit compared to my high end PC of course, but I’m still impressed with what such a small handheld can handle without any platform specific optimizations,” Smårs added.

“The touchpad for the mouse, I dare say, might be one of the best I’ve ever used,” added Raymond Doer, owner of SixtyGig Games. “I’ll need to design a controller layout for it, as well as write controller support for the game, but I suspect my game will be playable on it when that’s done.”

Among many features, one will let players who suspend certain games on the Steam Deck be picked up exactly where they left off on their PC. The Dynamic Cloud Sync feature is designed to allow players who want to easily pick up and play a game from their PC or Steam Deck – and vice versa – do so easily.

One anonymous developer also said of the Steam Deck: “The issues I’m encountering feel like ‘dev build’ sort of issues so they’ve not really bothered me. I get firmware updates fairly regularly, they’re working really hard and it shows.”

