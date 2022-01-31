Steam Deck verified playable list now includes ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ and ‘Nier Replicant’

The Steam Deck verified list has supposedly been expanded once again and now includes over a hundred games.

The list includes popular titles like Nier Replicant, Life is Strange 2, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The news comes from a Reddit user, ayyvery42, as well as Boiling Steam. While it is not official just yet, both sources are reliable.

In the past, games like Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Death Stranding, and Psychonauts 2 made the cut. Notably, these are a mixture of fully verified and playable titles. That means they run fine but may lack touchscreen support or offer smaller text than is ideal. Steam uses strict criteria to decide what is officially verified.

It has already been suggested that hugely popular PC release, God Of War, should be playable on the system.

Last week, it was confirmed that the Steam Deck would launch on February 25. That’s following a delay of two months due to global computer chip shortages.

Valve recently announced that transferring cloud saves between the Steam Deck and PC will become easier thanks to a new feature. Called Dynamic Cloud Sync, it means that players can suspend a game on the Steam Deck before switching to PC and picking up where they left off.

While all eyes are on the Steam Deck’s launch, there is plenty of other news going on in the gaming world. An interview has suggested that Scarlet Nexus 2 could offer an “even more mature” take on superpowers.

In addition, God Of War for PC has been updated significantly to fix several issues. It also now offers DLSS Sharpening Slider support.