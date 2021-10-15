Steam is removing NFT games from the platform

An update to Steam‘s rules and guidelines reveal that the site has banned games that are built on blockchain technology or allow for NFT and cryptocurrency trading.

Steam has updated its onboarding page for partners and Steamworks users with a line that makes it clear that Valve will soon ban NFT trading games from the platform.

Under the heading “what you shouldn’t publish on Steam”, a new rule states that “applications built on blockchain technology that issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs” should not be distributed on the platform.

Advertisement

Today, game creators are reporting that their games utilising NFTs are being removed from the platform. Below, the Twitter account for Age Of Rust – in which players “collect in-game NFTs” – announced that “Steam will be kicking all blockchain games off the platform, including Age Of Rust“.

Community: A few minutes ago, we were notified that @Steam will be kicking *all blockchain games* off the platform, including Age of Rust, because NFTs have value. Behind the scenes, we've had good communication and have been upfront with Steam. #blockchaingames #NFT

1/4 pic.twitter.com/W4pR3Xl63q — Age of Rust (@SpacePirate_io) October 14, 2021

The Age Of Rust Twitter account adds that from its understanding, “Steam’s point of view is that items have value and they don’t allow items that can have real-world value on their platform”.

As it stands, there are numerous games on Steam that currently tie NFT and cryptocurrency into its gameplay. One of which is Mir4, which allows players to earn cryptocurrency in-game despite negative reviews highlighting allegedly boring gameplay.

Outside of an update to the rules and guidelines for Steamworks, Valve has not yet issued a statement in regards to its stance on NFT games. NME has reached out to the company for a comment, and we will update this story if one is issued.

Advertisement

In other news, Final Fantasy 14 game director Naoki Yoshida has revealed that discussions with Xbox have been positive, adding “I don’t want to say we do not have an Xbox version, but I’m hoping that the timing will be very soon that I will have some kind of update to the players”.