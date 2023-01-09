Steam logged 10million concurrent in-game players for the first time over the weekend.

According to TheGamer, this weekend saw over a point where a huge 10,082,055 “in-game” players were active at the same time on the platform, with over 30million online and logged in at once.

The figure of 32,186,301 online users beat a recent peak of nearly 28million concurrent users from January 2022, which was then beaten again just a few days later.

Advertisement

The January 9, 2022 peak of 28,230,853 was higher than the population of the Ivory Coast, though over 20million of those users were not in-game, suggesting that many users are using Steam to chat to friends or they may simply have the client open to download updates.

Back in October, Valve unveiled a new pricing recommendation tool for Steam developers but it could see players in certain countries paying up to 454 per cent more for a game.

According to Valve, “developers on Steam have control over their own prices, in every currency. But researching and determining ideal prices for dozens of different currencies can be a challenge for some developers,” which is where their new price recommendation tool comes in.

The service “offers a recommendation for all other currencies, based on whatever USD price you choose,” Valve explains. “Rather than just pegging prices to foreign exchange rates, our process for price suggestions goes deeper into the nuts and bolts of what players pay for the goods and services in their lives.”

“We think it’s a helpful guide,” Valve continues. “But with purchasing power and foreign exchange rates constantly evolving, we needed to make significant changes to those conversion recommendations to stay current.”

Advertisement

This comes despite Steam revealing in 2021 that many of its highest-grossing games are free-to-play titles.