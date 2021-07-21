Steam Next Fest is returning with hundreds of demos in October

Valve has announced that Steam Next Fest – which will feature hundreds of game demos – is returning this October.

Running between October 1-7, Steam Next Fest is a “multi-day celebration of upcoming games” that will offer demos, developer livestreams, and chats with teams currently making titles as well.

Originally called Steam Game Festival, the revived Steam Next Fest also had an event in June. Over 700 demos were available for free, where games such as Naraka: Bladepoint and Sable had available demos for players to try out.

The number of demos in October’s Steam Next Fest has not yet been revealed, likely due to the fact that Valve is still open to registrations from developers who might be interested in featuring a game during the event. Registrations close for developer demos on August 15, and more information can be found here.

Undoubtedly many players will be considering getting some of these games for the Steam Deck when it launches later this year. The Steam Deck will also be getting rid of the existing ‘Big Picture mode’, in favour of a new UI.

A Valve spokesperson said “we are replacing Big Picture with the new UI from Deck. We don’t have an ETA to share yet though.”

In other news, the creator of Spelunky has compared difficulty in video games to spicy food in a recent Game Developers Conference talk, saying “the difficulty is only one part of the equation. It’s the heat part of spicy food.”

Creator Derek Yu added “It can be hard for people who don’t like spicy food to understand why spicy food fans love it so much. If you’re just starting out on your spicy food journey, you can’t taste the flavor, just the heat. And the pain.”