Steam Next Fest will let you play the ‘Starship Troopers’ RTS next month

The latest Steam Next Fest kicks off early next month and it’s giving players a chance to see what the new Starship Troopers RTS game is like.

Frequently delayed, Starship Troopers: Terran Command is finally on track to be playable as part of Steam Next Fest. The festival, previously known as the Steam Game Festival, offers up a series of timed demos and this time around includes the latest from the creators of No Man’s Sky, The Last Campfire, as well as the Starship Troopers game.

Notably, The Last Campfire has been an Epic Games Store exclusive for the past year before coming to Steam, so it’s the prospect of Starship Troopers: Terran Command that’s likely to be most appealing.

The game from The Artistocrats will feature a single-player campaign inspired by the original film and spanning 21 missions. Playing as the Mobile Infantry, players will need to capture control points to expand their forces as well as hold tactical positions to fend off waves of bugs.

Originally due for release in 2020, it’s still on track for a 2021 release date according to its Steam store page but there’s no concrete launch date just yet.

Steam Next Fest starts on October 1 at 10AM PDT/1PM EDT/6PM BST and runs until October 7. All Steam users can download preview versions and demos of the games in the festival during this time and play them until the event ends.

Other games expected to form part of the festival include Tunic, Airhead, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy, ANNO: Mutationem, and Biwar Legend of Dragon Slayer.

In other gaming news, hundreds of prototype Xbox and Dreamcast games have been uploaded by Project Deluge giving fans a chance to see what could have been released in years gone by.