Steam pulls ‘Myth Of Empires’ after ‘Ark: Survival Evolved’ alleges code theft

Steam has pulled Myth Of Empires from its platform due to allegations that developer Angela Game stole source code from Ark: Survival Evolved.

After Myth Of Empires was removed from the Steam platform earlier in the month, it’s now alleged that it has been pulled due to a request from Ark: Survival Evolved developer Studio Wildcard, as well as publisher Snail Games.

In documents reportedly seen by PC Gamer, a DMCA claim alleges that Myth Of Empires used source code stolen from Ark: Survival Evolved to create its game. Snail Games alleges that Myth Of Empires developer Angela Game was founded by at least one former employee of Snail Games China, and grew “understandably concerned” after several gameplay mechanics looked identical.

After investigating the similarities, Snail Games was confident enough to submit the following request to Valve:

“Studio Wildcard and Snail Games USA Inc have a good faith belief that Myth Of Empires was built by: (1) stealing the Ark: Survival Evolved source code and (2) using the stolen source code as the gameplay foundation for Myth Of Empires.”

“Key employees of the developer of Myth Of Empires worked at the Chinese parent of Snail Games USA Inc and at least one of them had the credentials that enabled them to access the Ark: Survival Evolved source code.”

Angela Game has denied these accusations, and shared the following statement:

“Our development team solemnly declares: Angela Game fully owns all rights and property associated with Myth Of Empires and will actively respond to any doubts or allegations on this point. We are in active contact with Steam and are doing our best to restore the game to their store”

As it stands, Myth Of Empires remains unavailable on Steam.

