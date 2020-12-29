Steam release their list of the top 100 games of 2020

Steam has released their list of the top 100 games of 2020 – which includes Cyberpunk 2077, Among Us, and Phasmophobia.

Splitting the winners into several categories including New Releases, Early Access Grads, and Best of VR, Steam has ordered its top 100 games by platinum, gold, silver and bronze ranking.

The top sellers this year were mainstays like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige, Dota 2 and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds – but some newer titles did make the cut. Among Us was one of the breakout games of 2020, along with Fall Guys and Phasmophobia, all of which may, in part, have their popularity attributed to multiple lockdowns and a need to reconnect with friends virtually.

Cyberpunk 2077 was ranked as a platinum title in a few categories, which is unsurprising considering it smashed the record for single-player games on Steam already.

The Best of VR category exhibited some classic titles, such as Superhot and Skyrim VR, but saw Half-Life: Alyx up in the top spot also. Games most played with controllers include Hades, Dark Souls III and Fifa 21 – all of which are also popular console games, explaining their enhanced compatibility.

Some surprising games pop up on the list year after year, maintaining popularity on Steam despite their age on the platform. Garry’s Mod, Team Fortress 2 and Left 4 Dead 2 all appeared as the most played games of the year, flanked by some newer additions such as Football Manager 2021 and Doom Eternal.