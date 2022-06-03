Steam teases ‘Call Of Duty’ franchise return to platform with ‘Modern Warfare 2’

The Call Of Duty franchise may be making its way back onto the Steam games platform with this year’s Modern Warfare 2 reboot.

Speculation is rampant as the official Steam Twitter account tweeted the Call Of Duty account with the eyes emoji yesterday (June 2). The Call Of Duty tweet in question was concerning the worldwide Modern Warfare 2 reveal, which all but confirms that this year’s entry will be coming to Steam.

There’s no word yet on whether or not the game will also be coming to Battle.Net, or if the Steam move is more of a migration than a shared platform decision.

The Modern Warfare 2 reveal is set to take place on June 8 at 6PM UK time / 10AM PT / 1PM EST, which will likely reveal new story details and in-game footage of the title, which is set for release on October 28.

This tease from Steam follows up the swift removal of Modern Warfare 2 artwork from the platform over the weekend, which started the speculation that the new entry would come to the storefront.

The last Call Of Duty game to appear on Steam was a remaster of 2007’s Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2017, but the series’ last mainline entry on Steam was Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016. Each title has launched on Battle.Net since then.

Whether or not Modern Warfare 2 comes to Steam remains to be seen, but all this evidence points to it pretty much being confirmed at this point.

