Steam testing major changes to its mobile app

Valve is currently testing a new version of the Steam mobile app, in an effort to improve the Steam experience on mobile devices.

A limited beta for the Steam mobile app started last week (August 24), with Valve saying it’s “rebuilt the app on a new framework and modernised the design,” (Steam post via Eurogamer).

Users will still be able to browse the store, get Steam guard codes and confirm trades in this beta, but there’s now a QR code sign in, smarter notifications, an improved Library feature and multi-account support.

Advertisement

Valve then answered its own question on why it’s launching a new beta for the mobile version of Steam by saying: “The sooner we get your feedback on a product, the better. So when we’re far enough along, we ask invested Steam users to try something out and provide feedback.

“This helps us test our assumptions, learn what you like and don’t like, and find things that need to be fixed. This is especially important when the app can be used on so many different phones and devices.”

Anyone that uses the mobile app is welcome to sign up for the beta, as long as they’re also happy to provide feedback to Valve about their experience.

There’s currently no release date for the new version of the mobile app, with Valve insteading adding that it will “continue adding people to the beta and improving features until we’re ready to push the update out to everyone.”

Elsewhere, Valve has confirmed that it is working on new versions of hardware and software for the Steam Deck portable gaming PC. The “Steam Deck represents the first in a new category of Steam handheld gaming PCs,” reads the statement from Valve. “In the future, Valve will follow up on this product with improvements and iterations to hardware and software, bringing new versions of Steam Deck to market.”

Advertisement

In other news, Dr Disrespect has weighed in on whether or not sniper headshots in games should be an instant kill or knockdown.