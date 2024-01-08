Steam users troll “official” game from alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Steam users are trolling the reviews of Alex Jones: NWO Wars, a side-scrolling shooter from the controversial conspiracy theorist.

Released earlier this month, Alex Jones: NWO Wars sees players take control of the outspoken Infowars host and set out to defeat “big tech cucks and other anti-American communist bosses” while saving children from “NWO reptiles”. Donald Trump and other figures also appear.

“They are turning the friggin frogs gay! Only Alex Jones can stop this madness and restore balance in the Brain Force,” continues the game’s official website.

It may sound like a parody, but the Steam description claims the game is official, while Alex Jones’ Twitter account has also promoted the release. According to the game’s website, Alex Jones: NWO Wars has been created by SVGS, which describes itself as “the leading free-speech-inspired game development studio, ready to create monumental games for influential figures who tackle serious worldly issues.”

“We battle against the fear of cancel culture, putting privacy first and refusing to deplatform legal content,” the studio continued.

NWO Wars is now available on Steam. This is a big deal for the infowar! The system fought hard to keep the game off Steam but failed and now millions will play it. The woke mob no longer controls the culture! Please check it out. https://t.co/3K0fAkPX5c — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 4, 2024

However, Steam users have been trolling the release in the reviews.

“Bought for $17.76, and stopped the New World Order in 31 minutes. Best game I’ve ever refunded,” reads the top-rated review, while a second says: “Hilarious fun for 15 minutes, then it’s over! Buy it and then refund it. Not worth more than a dollar at best. Free games have more content.”

“The globalists don’t want you to know this, but you can complete this game in 40 minutes and the steam refund policy is under 2 hours,” reads another review.

“So I know a lot of people are having fun making silly reviews for this game and then refunding, which is very funny and based. However, I do want to leave an honest review of the game, and it is genuinely terrible,” wrote another user. “Garbage ass game for dumb stupid people, the end.”

In recent years, Alex Jones has used his Infowars brand to promote various alt-right conspiracy theories and previously filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2022 after he was ordered to pay almost $1.5billion (£1.2billion) for falsely claiming the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook was a hoax.

In other news, an extended trailer for the upcoming Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy 14 has been revealed, showing off the new Pictomancer class.