Steam’s autumn sale has begun and here is what’s on offer

Steam‘s autumn sale starts now headlining Hades, Outer Wilds and Monster Hunter: World and will continue on until December 1

In the autumn sale the three titles come in between 30-40 percent off their retail value with the cheapest Outer Wilds reduced to £11.69. Players can grab rogue-like Hades at just £13.64 while Monster Hunter: World will set you back £16.49. There are big discounts on critically acclaimed titles such as Disco Elysium: Final Cut which has a 97 percent rating on metacritic and now costs just £17.49.

There are also big discounts on some AAA releases. Cyberpunk 2077 is just £24.99 – a half-price reduction – and Horizon Zero Dawn is also half off at just £19.99. Last year’s release Yakuza: Like a Dragon gets a 40 percent cut, available at just £32.99. Even bigger discounts can be found on well-known titles. Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding has a huge 70 percent discount and is available for just £16.99.

There is even some more humble discounts on very recently released titles. Card Battler Inscryption only came out last month but can be purchased for £13.43, a respectable 20 percent off, while this month’s popular space explorer Exo One still receives a ten percent discount and is available for just £13.04.

Steam has put huge discounts on some old favourites. Elite Dangerous has a whopping 75 percent reduction and can be collected for just £4.99, and the third game in the Arkham trilogy Batman: Arkham Knight receives an 80 percent reduction and can be picked up for a mere £3.19.

