Steam’s Winter Sale is now live with discounts across the library

Steam’s Winter Sale has begun, which offers discounts across its vast catalogue just in time for Christmas.

The Steam winter sale will run until January 5 2022. Many great games are on sale, with Deathloop getting a 50 per cent discount and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt getting an 80 per cent cut off of its price tag.

Steam’s sale is also accompanied by new treats found in the Point store. A post from Steam says, “Be sure to claim your free Winter gifts in the Steam Points Shop while you’re at it. Every two days the sneaky Yeti or one of his wintery friends will make an appearance as a little giftie pour vous there. Stop by the Points Shop any time before the sale ends on January 5 at 10am Pacific to claim your free stickers. Got some points burning a hole in your wintery coat pocket? Then be sure to browse the Points Shop for additional Winter Goodies on sale now.”

It is also time for players to vote for the 2021 Steam Awards. All nominees are available, and now fans can vote in each category for whichever game they believe deserves the accolade. The voting closes on January 3 2022, and as soon as the votes have been tallied, Steam will reveal the winners.

Epic Games Store is also hosting its own winter sale and is giving away a free game every day. Today’s free game is Vampyr, but users have less than 24 hours to claim it.

In other news, Micron has suggested that DDR5 RAM shortages are likely to extend into 2022. “We expect these shortages to moderate through 2022, enabling bit shipments of DDR5 to grow to meaningful levels in the second half of calendar 2022.”