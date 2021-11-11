‘SteamWorld Headhunter’ is officially in the works

Image & Form has officially announced SteamWorld Headhunter – a new 3D co-op adventure set in the SteamWorld universe.

Unveiled today via an impressive launch trailer, SteamWorld Headhunter will bring the franchise into uncharted territory – moving into 3D for the first time.

“Taking the series in a fresh direction, SteamWorld Headhunter is a stylised and colourful, third-person co-op action adventure with a head-popping twist,” reads the video description.

SteamWorld Headhunter sees Image & Form return to its critically acclaimed SteamWorld universe – the sixth instalment in the popular franchise. But that doesn’t mean we should expect more of the same – quite the opposite. Now boasting co-op gameplay, this signals yet another different game style in the often-changing franchise.

The new game follows the likes of SteamWorld Tower Defense, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, SteamWorld Dig 2, and SteamWorld Quest – each game bringing with it a very different style of play. In fact, the franchise has switched between tower defence, 2D Metroidvania and even turn-based tactics.

Although very little is known about this new instalment, it looks as though this too will bring another new style of gameplay to the SteamWorld universe.

However, before SteamWorld Headhunter, Image & Form will launch The Gunk – a new third-person adventure game that will launch on December 16 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The Gunk is Image & Form’s first non-SteamWorld game since they released Anthill back in 2011 and promises plenty of sci-fi action. The Gunk features space haulers Rani and Becks who are sent across the galaxy on a puzzle-solving mission to rid an alien world of parasitic goo.

