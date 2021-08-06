Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since.

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.

Battle Sister also arms players with faith powers. These can slow down time to perform careful shots or make chaotic situations more manageable.

While Battle Sister launched as a story focused experience, this changed in the game’s 1.0.4 update which added The Last Bastion horde mode. This allowed players to face off against cultists and daemons in a wave-based mode. This mode was eventually updated to add two player co-op so players can slay the hordes with a friend.

Tackle Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister's Last Bastion update together with two-player co-op on two brand new maps. Available now on Quest. https://t.co/GFhkjfMNG8 pic.twitter.com/gUqJxzwnX2 — Oculus (@oculus) April 21, 2021

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister is still receiving frequent updates with the latest releasing on July 29. This update alters the difficulty for the first four chapters as well as allowing players to join multiplayer games in progress. A few multiplayer bugs were also fixed, such as players being stuck in a death loop if they played more than four games in a row. Another fixed bug is that players would sometimes receive the reward for another players kill.

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister launched for Oculus Quest on December 8 2020. It was later made available for Oculus Rift headsets. It costs £22.99 on the Oculus store.

