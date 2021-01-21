Store listing drops release date for ‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ first expansion

Ubisoft’s recently released open-world adventure, Immortals Fenyx Rising, could be getting its first expansion very soon.

Despite only releasing last month (December), the Zelda inspired game is set to receive three substantial expansions as part of its season pass, and an Xbox store listing pinpoints it to arrive as early as January 28.

Titled A New God, the store page states that players will “play as Fenyx to overcome the trials of the gods of Olympos”, adding that the expansion will use godly powers to find ways “to become even stronger”, in the attempts to “earn a place among the inner circle of the Pantheon”.

Advertisement

A few screenshots also reside on the store page, delivering a first look at some of the new locations and vaults players can explore in A New God.

A new patch for Immortals Fenyx Rising dropped last week (January 14), and with it came a short demo for A New God. Simply titled The Quest, it aims to give players a first look at the brand new expansion ahead of its implied release date next week.

See the full patch announcement below:

We have something exciting in our Title Update today as it includes a short free demo teasing our 1st DLC "A New God".

The Quest is available now! Give it a try and let us know what you think 😀 pic.twitter.com/JOoggHboLx — Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) January 14, 2021

The entire season pass was outlined last year (2020), giving a glimpse into what players can expect from the three post-launch expansions. Outside of A New God, the other two include Myths Of The Eastern Realm, which will see players control a new character; and The Lost Gods, a complete shift from the original game, changing it into an isometric brawler.

Along with Immortals Fenyx Rising expansions, Ubisoft has a big year of it. Far Cry 6, Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake and Riders Republic are all expected to hit throughout the year.

Advertisement

The company also announced it was working on an open-world Star Wars game, which is in very early development.