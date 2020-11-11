Store listing seemingly reveals new ‘Deathloop’ release date

A store listing for Deathloop has appeared which has seemingly pinpointed the game’s new release date.

Arkane Studio’s upcoming shooter was intended to launch alongside the PS5, as well as a PC release, but was delayed earlier this year. While no new date was announced at the time, a New Zealand PlayStation Store listing has posted a new release date of May 21, 2021.

Listings for both the standard and digital deluxe editions are live and both contain the same date. Numerous pre-order bonuses are also cited, including unique weapons, character skins and buffs.

Initially, Deathloop was delayed due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the developer stated that “the health and safety of everyone” was its top priority, and that working from home means development was “taking longer than normal”.

It later added that the extra development time would “bring Deathloop’s world to life with as much character and fun” that fans of the company have come to expect.

Deathloop’s PS5 console timed-exclusivity was brought into question earlier this year when Microsoft acquired Bethesda and other developers – including Arkane Studios. However, Xbox head Phil Spencer confirmed he was committed to still bring the game to PS5, but added that any future games from the companies would be judged on a “case-by-case basis”.

A PS5 showcase earlier this year delivered gameplay footage for Deathloop, demonstrating the unique premise of players trapped in a time loop. Numerous supernatural abilities that players will be able to control were also shown.