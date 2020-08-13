Stormzy, The Prodigy, Yungblud and more headline ‘Dirt 5’ soundtrack

Dirt 5 is expected to arrive later this year and developer Codemasters has shared the first details of the game’s accompanying soundtrack.

Amongst the tracklist are artists Stormzy, The Prodigy and Yungblud, who will all be featured on Dirt 5‘s extensive soundtrack when the game releases on October 16.

In a post on the official Dirt 5 Twitter page, the developer arranged the artists across three stages, sorted by their popularity.

The Raid Stage has bands such as The Killers and Foals joining the likes of The Prodigy. Elsewhere, the Path Finder Stage is host to Dinosaur Pile-Up, Wolfmother and The Amazons. Finally, the Ultra Cross Stage boasts artists such as Child Of The Parish, The Bloody Beetroots + Jet, and Tesla.

More acts are set to be confirmed at a later date. See the full artist lineup below:

The developer has also released a full Spotify playlist for the Dirt 5 soundtrack, allowing fans to listen to what they’ll be hearing in the full game.

It was announced earlier this week that the current-gen versions of Dirt 5 will be receiving a delay. Originally intended for an October 9 release, the title will now hit PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia on October 16, with the Amplified Edition offering early access on October 13.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are expected to arrive when the consoles release, and owners of the current-gen counterpart are entitled to a free upgrade.

Dirt 5 is set to shake up the formula for the series by incorporating a fully fledged story mode that will push players through a narrative driven experience.