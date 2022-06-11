Strange Scaffold reveals “psychic nightmare” top-down ‘Witch Strandings’

Brand new “strand-type” game Witch Strandings was recently revealed during The Guerilla Collective digital showcase.
The game comes from developer Strange Scaffold (development label of Xalavier Nelson Jr) and publisher Modern Wolf. Witch Stranding’s Steam description reads: “You are a strand of light in a top-down open world inspired by dark fairytales. Create pathways through the darkness, nurture the creatures of the Forest, repair ancient structures, and ultimately: confront the Witch who broke this place.”
The game is described as being an open-world title, and makes use of a ‘unique cursor control method’.
“Use your mouse to swipe quickly through raging rapids or inch forward to avoid being swallowed by quicksand – as you decide whether to make this a better place or strangle it,” reads the Steam page.
Xalavier Nelson Jr has shared that Witch Strandings is “a psychic nightmare about being presented with a truly cursed place–and finding the spirit to make it a good one.”
Witch Strandings is currently set for release only on PC and will launch July 7 for £10.99/$14.99/€14.99.
