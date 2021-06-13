‘Stranger Of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin’ receives first gameplay trailer

Square Enix has revealed a first look at a brand new Final Fantasy game: Stranger Of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin.

Stranger Of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin is a brand new action game from Square Enix and Team Ninja that will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and PS5.

Long-time Final Fantasy developer Tetsuya Nomura has commented that “the trial version will be released shortly for a limited time.”

The official description shares a little on what players can expect:

“With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts… Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? ”

The trailer – alongside leaks that have been appearing in the last week – seem to suggest that the game will be a Final Fantasy take on the Souls-like genre, which is understable given Team Ninja’s involvement.

The trial version of the game is currently available, though there have been plenty of reports that the trial version is not currently working.

We're aware of issues being experienced while trying to download and play #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Trial Version. We're working to resolve this issue and will tweet an update as soon as we can, we appreciate your patience. — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 13, 2021

Loyal fans also spotted that the trailer included Garland, the main antagonist from the very first Final Fantasy in the trailer.

Earlier in the announcement, Square Enix also announced that the first six Final Fantasy games would be receiving “pixel perfect” remasters for PC and mobile.

Elsewhere, Square Enix also revealed new gameplay footage for PlatinumGames’ upcoming co-op action game Babylon’s Fall.

Square Enix didn’t announce any release date for the game, but it did confirm the it will release on PS4, PS5 and PC.