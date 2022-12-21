‘Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’’s final expansion gives Jack a gun

Different Future, the final expansion for Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, is due out next month and a new trailer sees Jack armed with a gun – check it out below.

The final chunk of downloadable content for the alternative universe prequel to the original Final Fantasy game is released January 27, 2023.

Alongside the release date, Square Enix has also shared a brutally chaotic trailer that sees protagonist Jack trade his fists for a huge gun while another scene sees him armed with a hefty sword.

Advertisement

Different Future also looks to introduce Moogles to Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

The bloody trailer starts with one approaching our merry band of brawlers and asking them a favour. “I need Chaos’s help,” it says. “Someone’s attempting to meddle with this dimension. And not just meddle, they want to erase it for good.”

“This dimension is hurtling towards a terrible future,” the Moogle continues. “But I’m here to set it back on course, to the tomorrow it deserves, the tomorrow that I came from. “

Even the brightest light can cause the darkest of shadows. Different Future – the final expansion to Stranger of Paradise @FinalFantasy Origin launches January 27, 2023. pic.twitter.com/nXZ23e4qpr — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) December 21, 2022

Different Future follows on from previous expansions Trials Of The Dragon King and Wanderer Of The Rift.

In a one-star review of the base game, NME wrote: “Stranger Of Paradise is mostly just a mess. When the gameplay works, it works surprisingly well, but that wasn’t often enough to make it fun for its entire runtime.”

Advertisement

“It’s hard to make a judgement on the story, mostly because there isn’t much of a narrative, but it’s even more disappointing because I wanted to spend more time with the characters, because they’re far from unlikeable. A grand ode to Final Fantasy it is not, and it fails to appeal to the JRPG lover in me on most counts.”

In other news, Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive has issued a takedown notice after Goat Simulator 3 released an ad which showed footage from September’s GTA 6 leak.