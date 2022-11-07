‘Stranger Things VR’ lets you “enact revenge on Eleven” as Vecna

Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR where you play as season four villain Vecna.

The streaming platform revealed the title as part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (November 6), which comes from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws.

According to a description, your goal in the psychological horror action game is to “enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins”.

“Play as Vecna in this new Stranger Things adventure in VR,” the description reads. “Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.”

In the trailer, there’s various shots of the Upside Down, along with appearances from a Demogorgon and Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown in the series.

Stranger Things VR is set to be released in winter 2023 on “major VR platforms”.

Netflix has released various Stranger Things tie-in games in the past, including 2017’s Stranger Things and 2019’s Stranger Things 3: The Game from developer BonusXP. These were both recently released as part of the launch for Netflix’s gaming service last year.

Other spin-offs include 2021’s Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, described as a puzzle action RPG for mobile platforms.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to start filming next year. Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer have also announced plans for a TV spin-off series and stage play.