Strategy game convention TactiCon 2023 reveals this month’s lineup

Firesquid and Hooded Horse have announced a schedule for TactiCon 2023, a strategy-themed convention that will showcase Steam demos, discounts and announcements from the likes of Sega, Auroch Digital and Abbey Games.

TactiCon 2023 will kick off with a showcase at 6:30PM next Thursday (May 11), with the event set to run until May 16.

Ahead of the showcase, publisher Hooded Horse has shared that “plenty of exciting new announcements and demos” will be featured, including Endless Dungeon — a tactical roguelike from Humankind developer Amplitude, which is set to be published by Sega on October 19.

Meanwhile, Reus developer Abbey Games will also be making an appearance to reveal its next project.

Auroch Digital’s Mars Horizon 2: The Search For Life will also feature in the showcase, following the sci-fi management game’s announcement in March.

Fans can also expect an announcement for Shogun Showdown, which is set to launch this year, along with new gameplay footage for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Jumplight Odyssey, and “many more” games.

In a trailer for Tacticon 2023, organisers have promised “over 100” strategy games will be involved in the convention — check it out below.

Following the showcase, a number of panels, discussions and talks will be held to discuss the strategy genre. The three panels are ‘Tactics In The Future’, ‘The Challenge Of Designing The Core Game Loop Of Strategy Games’, and ‘Creating Narrative Experiences In A Strategy Game’.

Meanwhile, other talks and discussions will touch on the likes of tactical depth within player freedom, how to get strategy games published, and a post-mortem of 2021’s Gem Wizards Tactics.

You can find a full schedule of the event here.

In other strategy news, Firaxis has announced that a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been cancelled.

While last-gen versions of the game will launch next week (May 11) with new downloadable content, Midnight Suns‘ Switch launch is “no longer planned”.