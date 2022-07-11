‘Stray’ trophy requires an hour-long cat nap

Upcoming dystopian cat-adventure game Stray will have a PlayStation trophy for taking an hour-long in-game nap.

Of the title’s 25 trophies, a number of them aim to be pure embodiments of our feline friends, requiring the player to do some menial, if adorable, tasks (via Push Square and Exophase).

Called “Productive Day,” the sleep-related achievement will require players to sleep for more than one hour. Exactly how this can be done, whether it’s tied to a button, idle animation, or a specific part of the game is unknown.

There are a number of cat-related trophies in the game, like scratching a surface in every chapter, nuzzling robots, dying nine times, and meowing over 100 times as well.

Stray is set to launch on July 19 for PS4, PS5, and PC, with the game also available as part of a PS Plus subscription to the Extra or Premium tiers.

In the NME hands-off game preview of Stray, we said: “An easy-going clamber feels like a good pace for this particular cat’s journey, and the elements of adventure, investigation and exploration seem promising enough to do plenty of heavy lifting for the game’s short runtime. When this launches next month, it’s possible that everybody may indeed want to be a cat.”

Earlier in the month, it was confirmed that Stray is now Steam Deck verified as the game topped the platform’s Wishlist chart. This means we’ll all be able to play the cat platformer on the go, and that many people are interested in the upcoming adventure.

In other news, the long in development Battlefield 3 Reality Mod is finally releasing this week, with a huge number of changes and improvements to the 2011 shooter.