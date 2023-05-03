StreamElements announces recipients of Creator Diversity Program 2023

StreamElements has announced the 16 recipients of this year’s Creator Diversity Program, which will provide funding, education and support to underrepresented streamers.

The recipients were announced yesterday (May 2), and will take part in a program that runs until May 2024.

As detailed here, this year’s recipients will receive £2,398 ($3000) in funding to spend “as they see fit”, as well as educational sessions on growth, self-care and safety, and promotion through StreamElements’ social media channels.

Advertisement

Recipients will also be given opportunities to secure sponsorship campaigns along with a Razer Stream Controller X. Additionally, applicants who were not selected as recipients this year will be invited to a Discord channel designed for networking and collaborating.

You can check out the full list of recipients below.

AlexNorimaki

Amethyst

aymergirl

DaydreamerDan

DorkyAwesomeGuy

esnueil

heykipp

KandidlyKayla

KDotDaGawd

MissMiurgen

PassionsPlanet

Paya111

sheilur

Skaiday

terriblegaming123

whinnaay

It’s a huge honor to be a part of this program. Ahhhhehwjsdesndjeejkejajejwjsndjdj 🫨🫨🫨🫨🥹🫠 https://t.co/UtVbnZTUSC — Kipp (they/them) (@heyKipp) May 2, 2023

I heard May is AAPI Heritage Month, so I decided to REPRESENT THE HELL OUT OF THIS MONTH! I am part of the StreamElements Creator Diversity Program for 2023! I am so excited to not only grow my content, but use this support to continue uplifting marginalized communities 💖 https://t.co/Q0jgNBMbrT — DaydreamerDan ☁️ (@Daydreamerdan_) May 2, 2023

“As someone who identifies as Indigenous (Métis) and LGBTQIA+, I have experienced first-hand the pressure to hide parts of my identity in order to succeed in the gaming content creation industry,” shared MissMiurgen, one of this year’s recipients.

“Despite the hostility and exclusion I have encountered, I am determined to serve as a representation for others like me, demonstrating that it is possible to succeed while remaining true to oneself.”

Advertisement

Taylor Shields, creator success manager at StreamElements, explained the Creator Diversity Program was founded to “benefit marginalised creators” who are trying to elevate their streaming careers.

“Some need better equipment and graphics, while others lack guidance and opportunities that can be the stepping stone they are looking for,” they continued. “Our aim is to provide that extra boost given how much adversity there is in this industry.”

Earlier in the year, 2022 recipient DonaTarte explained how the Creator Diversity Program helped her with streaming.