StreamElements launches Creator Diversity Program 2021

Applications are now open for this year’s StreamElements Creator Diversity Program.

The programme, which is now in its second year, aims to support content creators from underrepresented groups by providing access to equipment, mentoring and more.

The 12-month accelerator gives those chosen the chance to push forward their careers in streaming and content creation – providing broadcast equipment, advice from established industry experts and all the training they need to succeed.

“The Creator Diversity Program was inspired by the adversity many marginalized groups face in the games and livestreaming industry, such as harassment and limited access to guidance, gear, and support,” said Creator Diversity Program manager Kacie Harold.

To be eligible for the programme, you have to be a content creator from an underrepresented group – including, but not limited to, Black, People of Colour (PoC), Women, LGBTQ+, and individuals with disabilities.

“By providing professional tools, services, and mentorship, it will help ensure they have a more solid foundation for advancing in a field where the cards are often stacked against them.”

The programme features several impressive benefits, including:

Monthly workshops and educational sessions.

A dedicated StreamElements Creator Success manager and VIP Discord Server.

£1,100 ($1,500 USD) in Amazon gift cards to purchase content creation equipment.

Up to £1,800 ($2,500 USD) for channel graphics (including alerts, overlays, emotes, etc.).

Up to £700 ($1,000 USD) for professional services (including video editing, headshots etc.).

A streaming webcam and microphone from Razer’s broadcast products.

Twitch streamer CtrlAltQuin took part in last year’s programme and says,

“Being a part of the StreamElements program has been a massive learning experience, especially having the opportunity to connect and learn from industry professionals,” she said. “As a black, trans content creator it has been very hard to find organizations that truly understand and want to uplift marginalized voices. StreamElements did that and more.”

To apply for this year’s Creator Diversity Program, you must:

Be a member of an underrepresented group.

Have at least 1,000 followers on Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook Gaming.

Stream at least twice per week and/or upload two videos per week.

Be 18 years or older.

The deadline for applications is October 22, 2021.

