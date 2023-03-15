StreamElements opens 2023’s Creator Diversity Program to support streamers from underrepresented groups

StreamElements has announced that its 2023 Creator Diversity Program (CDP) is now open to applicants, offering financial support and mentoring to underrepresented Twitch streamers.

Announced today (March 15), the third annual CDP will offer support to 15 Twitch streamers from underrepresented groups.

The company’s support includes payment of £2,486 ($3000) to each recipient, along with monthly workshops and early access to sponsorship campaigns. Recipients will also be offered an “upcoming streaming product” from Razer, along with the support of a StreamElements account manager and promotion through the company’s social media platforms.

Streamers can apply to take part in the initiative through this web page, and StreamElements says that some of the eligible underrepresented groups include “Black, people of colour, women, LGBTQIA2S+, and individuals with disabilities”.

The deadline to apply is March 31, and selected recipients will be notified on April 24. The programme will then start on May 1, and run until May 2024.

This year’s programme will be run by Taylor Shields, a creator success manager at StreamElements. Shields said the CDP initiative was inspired by “witnessing a lot of the challenges marginalised content creators face from access to mentors and support to opportunities and equipment”.

“We can give them the extra boost they might need to move up to the next leg of their journey,” added Shields, who said StreamElements views the CDP as an “important offering”.

Twitch streamer DonaTarte, who previously spoke to NME about safety on Twitch, was one of the creators supported by the CDP in 2022.

“In addition to helping upgrade my setup, StreamElements’ programme improved my understanding of how to have a broader reach in the games industry and represent myself in online spaces,” she shared. “They also educated me on how to maintain healthy boundaries as a streamer and ways to better protect my mental health which were both a huge benefit.”

In other news, Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien recently shared that streaming is better for her mental health than acting, and revealed that a producer attempted to pressure her into sex while working on one of her last films.