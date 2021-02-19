Streamer completes ‘Hades’ using a pomegranate as a controller

A Twitch streamer has completed a run of Hades using only a pomegranate as a controller.

The fruit makes an appearance in Hades as a powerful boost item, inspired by their importance in Greek mythology. This gave streamer Dylan Beck the idea for a pomegranate play-through video, wiring himself up to segments in order to play the game.

Ten pieces of pomegranate were used, wired into a MakeyMakey circuit board (a novelty tech item that allows any item to be turned into an input), and connected to Beck via an earth wire taped to his arm.

Advertisement

“My arm will be connected to the MakeyMakey via the earth wire,” explained Beck in the video, “and then when I touch one of the pomegranates, it then creates a loop between me, the pomegranate, and the circuit board, and that’s what does inputs.”

Sure thing: 1. Buy a @makeymakey – https://t.co/BjnmSvFvFG 2. Chop up a pom 3. Follow the instructions in the box Super easy to set up, no former knowledge of electronics required. It might even spark a passion for controller building like it did for me 🥰 — Rudeism (@rudeism) February 18, 2021

In the video, now uploaded to YouTube, Beck assembles the controller and attempts to beat the game. Initial attempts were unsuccessful, but after a week of grinding he was able to confirm the run had been completed.

During the final battle, the pomegranate controller failed twice, leading to a mess of seeds and some quick fixes. The last moments of the final boss can be seen on Twitter.

WE BEAT HADES WITH AN ACTUAL POMEGRANATE SEEDS EVERYWHERE GREAT GAME @SupergiantGames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gAXPy5qEkF — Rudeism (@rudeism) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Beck has previously completed games with unusual custom controllers, such as a round of Fall Guys using jelly beans or a guitar as an input. He has also uploaded videos showing him playing Civilization VI with six sieves, and exploring many games with his ‘frypan controller’.