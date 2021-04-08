Streamer Valkyrae is now a co-owner of 100 Thieves

YouTube streamer and content creator Valkyrae has announced that she is now a co-owner in the 100 Thieves Esports organization.

The announcement was made yesterday by the streamer herself on Twitter where she said: “Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves. I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together!”

In an interview with the New York Times, Valkyrae also said: “Yeah, apparently somehow I am co-owner of 100 Thieves, which is insane.”

Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves! Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this.. I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! pic.twitter.com/hb5uxI8rea — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 7, 2021

Another streamer by the name of Jack Dunlop aka “CourageJD” was also announced to be joining the company as a co-owner after being a member since 2019.

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter joined 100 Thieves as a content creator three years ago while she still streamed on Twitch. In January 2020, Valkyrae left the popular streaming service for an exclusive contract with YouTube and has since become one of the most watched female streamers in the world.

As of Q1 of 2021, the 29-year-old has secured the top spot as most watched female streamer, with over 12.2million hours watched, according to Stream Hatchet.

Valkyrae, along with several other content creators, recently joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to take part in a special Among Us stream. Among Us has become one of the most popular games to stream, with US House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joining Twitch in 2020 to play alongside the most popular content creators.