Streamers warned against broadcasting ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ too early

Cyberpunk 2077 players have been warned against streaming the game early if they are lucky enough to receive an early copy.

As with any massive worldwide release, copies of the game tend to appear in the wild before their release date and online retailers may send the game out slightly earlier. As a result, CD Projekt RED has warned players against streaming the game early and will be taking action against players who do so.

In a statement from the company, it stated that its “ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same – spoiler free – experience at the time the game releases” and has “kindly” asked anyone who receives an early copy not to stream before December 9, 11am BST – one day before the game’s official release.

Advertisement

For anyone that refuses to listen to the developer’s warning, it has promised to pursue anyone who does via MAX-TAC – an in-game special unit police force. While the comment is played for laughs, the intent to take down anyone’s early streams is clear.

Read the full statement below:

Here's what you need to know about creating your #Cyberpunk2077 video content before the release: pic.twitter.com/QBCCxAX0E2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020

It’s already been revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will come bundled with a streamer mode for people who want to avoid DMCA strikes when broadcasting the game. The mode will disable licensed tracks, making it easy for people to stream without the fear of being flagged.

Many Twitch streamers have been facing content being removed recently following DMCA strikes over in-game sound effects. Certain users have found creative ways to bypass getting their account flagged, including streamers such as PlayWithJambo, who performed the Skyrim audio herself during a stream.

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 approaching next week (December 10), the company has doubled down on it being the confirmed release date. Many fans have been sceptical following the delay after the game initially went gold, however, CD Projekt RED remains confident.

Advertisement

The company also outlined how players can use a cross-save system in Cyberpunk 2077, allowing console owners to move their data into the next-gen version in the future.