‘Street Fighter 2’ is currently free to download on Steam

Capcom is giving away its legendary fighting game Street Fighter 2 for free over on Steam as part of a Capcom Arcade Stadium “free promotional package.”

Typically, Capcom Arcade Stadium would only come with 1943 -The Battle of Midway as a free download, with the rest of the titles being separate paid downloads. However, PC Gamer spotted that Street Fighter 2 was also available for free.

This comes off the heels of the recent full lineup announcement for Capcom Arcade Stadium 2, which is set to release July 22, and allows players to purchase a total of 32 classic Capcom titles. These purchases can either be made separately or as part of a bundle.

Street Fighter 2 is arguably the most iconic fighting game of all time and marked the turning point for Street Fighter becoming a cultural icon within the gaming scene. The game is so popular that it’s received a total of eight different versions since its initial release in 1991, with the most recent being 2017’s Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers for Nintendo Switch.

Capcom’s upcoming Street Fighter 6 has also received a nice batch of new updates recently. Not only did the game get an extensive trailer during Sony’s June 2022 State Of Play presentation, which showed off footage of fighting and teased the new story mode, but Guile was also confirmed as returning to the roster as a playable fighter.

Capcom Fighting Collection is also releasing later this month on June 24. It includes ten classic Capcom fighting games, including the likes of Darkstalkers, Night Warriors, and Red Earth. The collection will include online play, new quality of life features, and a museum allowing players to look through over 500 pieces of art and design documents for the games included.

