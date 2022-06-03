‘Street Fighter 6’ confirms open world mode with new trailer

A new trailer for Street Fighter 6 premiered yesterday (June 2) during a Sony State Of Play, confirming a release window alongside several new additions to the franchise.

As an introduction to this “brand new era” of Street Fighter, the three-minute video confirmed four fighters. There are returning characters Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke (“all of whom have undergone redesigns for this new era”) and new brawler Jamie who, according to Sony, “will add his own flair to the game with his unpredictable move set based on drunken boxing that incorporates breakdancing and chugging a ki-unleashing drink”.

The trailer also reveals an open world mode. Check it out below.

“Thirty-five years in the making, the Street Fighter series has welcomed fans from all walks of life with different gameplay experiences. From arcade mode, online matches, training mode, local versus battles, and more (all found within the fighting ground), we’re bringing modes present in previous titles – plus two brand-new modes called world tour and battle hub – to Street Fighter 6 to offer an unbeatable gaming experience,” said a PlayStation blog about the title.

The open world “world tour” mode is described as “a single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is and allows you to leave your own legacy within Street Fighter 6 with your player avatar.”

Capcom added: “It’s time to experience the vast world of Street Fighter. This isn’t just a story about the fighters, it’s a story about you, the player. Find your rival, meet friends, and walk the path of a world warrior.”

Sony went on to say that Street Fighter 6 is being built on “Capcom’s own RE Engine – previously used to create Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village, and Devil May Cry 5,” in a bid to create “a more hyper-realistic look”.

Street Fighter 6 will also introduce the “real time commentary” feature to “add all the hype of a competitive match without actually being in one”. The new feature will use well-known fight game community commentators and “other recognisable faces” for the commentary, which will “narrate what is happening on screen just like a real tournament.”

“In addition to the added excitement, this feature will also provide easy-to-understand explanations about gameplay. This will help anyone new to Street Fighter have a better grasp of the mechanics to use for future battles,” continued Sony.

“Street Fighter 6 is jam-packed with content and more ways to play for everyone – whether you’re new to the fighting game community or have been a part of it since Street Fighter released in 1987.”

The game is due for release in 2023 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

