‘Street Fighter 6’ has a hidden code that turns commentators into animals

Street Fighter 6 has harkened back to its arcade origins with a secret command that turns the commentators of the match into a variety of animals.

A player named pika0722chu_ posted the hidden code on Twitter (X), showing that if these buttons are pressed when the two characters are staring at each other on the versus screen, the secret feature is unlocked. Check it out below:

The sequence is “Down, R1, Up, L1, Square, X, Triangle, and Circle” on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and “Down, RB, Up, LB, X, A, Y, B” on Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S.

If these buttons are inputted successfully, the game will play a short chime sound effect and the commentators will yowl, neigh, bark, crow and more in response to the fight.

As GameSpot mentioned in its own Street Fighter 6 coverage, these buttons are the same as the ones that would unlock alternate colours and the ability for both players to select the same character in Street Fighter 2 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Street Fighter 6 offers four English commentators and four Japanese commentators as well as subtitles in 13 languages. The former include Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez, Steve “TastySteve” Scott, James “jchensor” Chen and WWE wrestler Thea “Zelina Vega” Trinidad.

At the time of the announcement, Vega said that the chance to star in Street Fighter 6 was a “nerd’s dream come true” for her. The Japanese commentators are Aru, Kosuke Hiraiwa, H.E. Demon Kakka and Hikaru Takahashi.

NME lauded Street Fighter 6 as one of the strongest releases of the year thus far, achieving “a fantastic experience for hardcore fighting fans and fresh-faced newcomers alike.” It’s also been a significant success for Capcom as it sold over two million copies in a little over a month.

