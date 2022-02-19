‘Street Fighter 6’ reveal coming next week says insider

There have been further reports that the countdown timer revealed by Capcom will time the announcement of a new Street Fighter game.

Jeff Grubb of GiantBomb has revealed that “multiple sources” have confirmed the game Capcom’s teaser site is counting down to is Street Fighter 6. In the videocast, which was transcribed by VGC, Grubb says “Everybody should expect Street Fighter 6, because that’s what I have heard.” Grubb is a reliable source of industry information who has accurately revealed a number of forthcoming announcements in the past.

The countdown ends Monday, February 21 6 AM GMT when the new game is expected to be announced. While the teaser is scarce, many signs point to the timer being related to the Street Fighter series. 2022 marks the fighting franchises 35th anniversary and, in January, Capcom unveiled the anniversary logo, while also saying: “Please look forward to the future development of the Street Fighter series”.

Advertisement

The timer also ends at the same time as Capcom’s Street Fighter Pro Tour final. These facts, alongside the number of insider sources, all point to something related to the series. However, the style of the font, along with rumours that a Resident Evil 4 remake is in development led some to question whether the timer was instead related to the horror franchise. Others have suggested it could be related to DLC for Resident Evil Village.

The eighth entry in the Resident Evil franchise was wildly popular for Capcom, recording record profits for the company. DLC would also fit in with Capcom’s successful strategy for Resident Evil VII. Despite this, due to the number of reports from people within the industry, it appears reports the game is related to Street Fighter seem more substantial.

In other news, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has reportedly donated almost half a million pounds to Republican causes. Kotick is currently at the centre of a sexual harassment lawsuit levied against the company.