‘Street Fighter 6’ roster and in-game footage leaks acknowledged by Capcom

Capcom has acknowledged the recent leaks for Street Fighter 6 after it showed the game off during Sony’s State Of Play stream.

After Capcom unveiled the new world tour and battle hub modes for Street Fighter 6 earlier this week, a number of leaks concerning the game’s character roster and in-game footage surfaced.

This was then followed by an acknowledgement of the leaks from Capcom yesterday (June 4), who said on Twitter: “As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we’re all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support!”

Whether or not what was leaked will be revealed officially soon remains to be seen, but Capcom has at least been open about the fact that they’re out there.

Street Fighter 6 had its first major trailer during this week’s State of Play presentation, and it included reveals of new character Jamie and a world tour mode. This mode lets players control their player character in an open world, and offers “a single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is,” with more information on the game’s website.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

If you want to read up on all of the major announcements from the State Of Play, and keep up to date on this year's summer of games, you can do so here. The Resident Evil 4 remake was officially announced, and Final Fantasy 16 got another trailer and release window among many other announcements. Most of the reveals were for games coming out in 2023 as well.

