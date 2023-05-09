‘Street Fighter 6’ to get open beta later this month

Capcom has announced that Street Fighter 6 will be getting an open beta later this month for all players to take part in.

The announcement was made via Twitter where the developer revealed that from May 19-21, players across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam) will be able to download the open beta test for free.

During the open beta, players will be able to try out eight Street Fighter 6 characters featured on the roster, including Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Juri, Luke, Kimberly, and Jamie.

A brand-new trailer was also shared alongside the surprise announcement, which you can view in the Tweet below.

You've all been asking! Play the Open Beta for #StreetFighter6 from May 19-21. Experience the content from Closed Beta Test #2, including 8 characters and various ways to play online! 🌐 https://t.co/cUsf8PXM5j pic.twitter.com/HhlqCDCCA4 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 8, 2023

Additional details were provided on the official website, where the developer explained that the same content from the closed beta test conducted in December 2022 will be featured in the upcoming open beta.

“Because so many people sent a request during the recent closed beta test, we will now carry out an open beta, allowing more and more fans to try things out,” Capcom said.

Capcom kicked off two betas last month, the first for PlayStation users followed a week later by another for Xbox and PC players.

Street Fighter 6 is set to launch on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here’s everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6, including the full character roster, gameplay, arenas, and more, ahead of its release date next month.

