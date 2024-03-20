NewsGaming News

‘Street Fighter’ champion Michael ‘BrolyLegs’ Begum dies aged 35

"He was a fighter in so many ways"

By Ali Shutler
Michael ‘BrolyLegs’ Begum, an iconic figure in the world of online fighting games, has passed away aged 35.

The news was confirmed by his family in a post on social media. “This sudden loss is devastating to us all. The family needs time to gain more information on his passing and time to grieve through this unbearable pain and loss. In the meantime, please share memories and stories of his greatness,” they added.

Begum began his career in competitive online gaming as a teenager playing Super Smash Bros. Melee before he pivoted to Street Fighter. However, since Begum was born with arthrogryposis (a rare medical condition impacting his limbs and joints) he was largely immobile and had to create his own distinct method of controlling games using his wrist, chin, mouth and face.

Paying tribute on Reddit, user Geneaux wrote: “After starting his competitive gaming career in Smash, Begum would become the world’s top Chun-Li player competitively online in Ultimate Street Fighter 4 for four consecutive years, placed 20th for Street Fighter 5 in EVO 2022, and even beginning his own program of teaching and coaching other disabled gamers, a world over.

“An extremely well-respected and driven individual to everyone in the community, he’s one of those rare cases of human beings defying extreme limitations and achieving greatness through their efforts,” the tribute continued. “You don’t see people like that too often.”

“He was one of a kind,” wrote his family. “He won’t be forgotten and to all those he inspired, he lives on through you. He loved what he did and made his mark on the world through the best way he knew how. Living life to its fullest everyday and taking it on his own terms. His love of competition is unmatched and the joy he brought to us all can never be replicated. He was a fighter in so many ways. He was extraordinary, irreplaceable, the most dedicated man you could ever meet and we were lucky to be a part of his life. A legend today, tomorrow and forever.”

