‘Street Fighter’ champion Michael ‘BrolyLegs’ Begum dies aged 35

Michael ‘BrolyLegs’ Begum, an iconic figure in the world of online fighting games, has passed away aged 35.

The news was confirmed by his family in a post on social media. “This sudden loss is devastating to us all. The family needs time to gain more information on his passing and time to grieve through this unbearable pain and loss. In the meantime, please share memories and stories of his greatness,” they added.

Begum began his career in competitive online gaming as a teenager playing Super Smash Bros. Melee before he pivoted to Street Fighter. However, since Begum was born with arthrogryposis (a rare medical condition impacting his limbs and joints) he was largely immobile and had to create his own distinct method of controlling games using his wrist, chin, mouth and face.

Paying tribute on Reddit, user Geneaux wrote: “After starting his competitive gaming career in Smash, Begum would become the world’s top Chun-Li player competitively online in Ultimate Street Fighter 4 for four consecutive years, placed 20th for Street Fighter 5 in EVO 2022, and even beginning his own program of teaching and coaching other disabled gamers, a world over.

“An extremely well-respected and driven individual to everyone in the community, he’s one of those rare cases of human beings defying extreme limitations and achieving greatness through their efforts,” the tribute continued. “You don’t see people like that too often.”

“He was one of a kind,” wrote his family. “He won’t be forgotten and to all those he inspired, he lives on through you. He loved what he did and made his mark on the world through the best way he knew how. Living life to its fullest everyday and taking it on his own terms. His love of competition is unmatched and the joy he brought to us all can never be replicated. He was a fighter in so many ways. He was extraordinary, irreplaceable, the most dedicated man you could ever meet and we were lucky to be a part of his life. A legend today, tomorrow and forever.”

BrolyLegs was the most inspirational FGC story. The shining example, despite all odds & circumstance, that passion could shine bright & skill will reach the surface despite physical disability. His story will never not be a guidance to anyone who loves fighting games. RIP https://t.co/tWC2hdpHx4 — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) March 19, 2024

brolylegs' last tweet was making fun of LTG. a king to the very end https://t.co/EeBQbhEFzE — Element★ (@Element921) March 20, 2024

This is one of the most crushing losses for the FGC. Mike “BrolyLegs” Begum has been one of the most positive forces and greatest inspirations in the FGC. Few people have had the self awareness and joy he did, and to say he will be missed is an understatement. RIP BrolyLegs. https://t.co/fJPgL5PNIj pic.twitter.com/7E5DRlcLdI — James Chen @ Red Bull Kumite NY (@jchensor) March 19, 2024

I’m devastated and beyond saddened to see that BrolyLegs has passed. I’m speechless and on the verge of tears. Mike meant so much to a lot of people, including myself. He story will always be an inspiration that broke barriers: without him, I wouldn’t be here today doing what I… — 🌸Emily (@TokiMekiEmily) March 20, 2024