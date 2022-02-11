Studio behind NBA and WWE titles is making an AAA “open world driving game”

Visual Concepts, the studio behind the NBA 2K games as well as WWE 2K titles, has revealed it’s making an AAA “open world driving game”.

Following an update to their Twitter bio that now promises “a new AAA game that will blow your mind” Visual Concepts is also directing people to their recruitment page.

One of the many listings is for a producer at Visual Concepts’ Foothill Ranch studio, with the company “looking for a seasoned producer to join our development efforts on an unannounced, open world driving game with a major licence.

“This AAA title is targeted at multiple platforms. Within this role, you will be joining our production team which is responsible for overseeing the product development team in delivering high quality features while also helping to manage the overall project scope, quality, and schedule,” reads the job description.

Love games? BUILD games! Join the NBA 2K and WWE 2K teams and build titles that are loved by millions: https://t.co/1JuN7iI2L8 — Visual Concepts Entertainment (@VC_Novato) August 31, 2021

The same studio is also looking for a senior technical artist, a senior build and automation engineer, a senior software engineer and a senior software engineer, multiplayer. These listings confirm that Visual Concepts is looking to use Unreal Engine in its upcoming open world driving game, and the title will also feature online multiplayer.

The closest “major licence” to Visual Concepts is Midnight Club, a racing game which has been dormant since 2008 but is owned by Rockstar Games, who also own Visual Concepts’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

