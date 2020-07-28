Studio MDHR releases ‘Cuphead’ on the PS4, DLC coming at later date

The indie hit Cuphead has been announced for the PS4 and is being released today (July 28).

Developer Studio MDHR announced the news during a Summer Game Fest stream today, which delivered the surprise news to fans. Cuphead is a platformer known for its brutal difficulty and art style that is reminiscent of 1930s cartoons such as Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie.

To mark the announcement, a new trailer was released and created by animation studio, Stop Motion Department. The trailer is inspired by a 1933 stop animation film titled The Peanut Vendor and utilises the same style to unveil the PS4 release.

Check out the trailer below:

Cuphead was originally an Xbox timed-exclusive and released for the Xbox One and PC back in 2017. Since then the title has been ported to the Nintendo Switch and now the PS4.

Downloadable content (DLC) for the game titled The Delicious Last Course was announced during Xbox’s E3 conference in 2018. Originally intended for a 2019 release, the DLC was pushed to 2020.

Studio MDHR provided an update during the stream today on the development for the DLC. Speaking with presenter Geoff Keighley, executive producer, Marija Moldenhauer, spoke about the upcoming DLC and where the team currently is.

“This year just threw everyone for a loop. We’re still working hard on it, and in true Cuphead fashion, it’s taking us a little longer than we thought,” Moldenhauer said. “But we want to make it a memorable experience. To be honest, I think we ultimately announced it a little bit too early based on when we actually put pencil to paper.”

Moldenhauer also delved deeper into what players can expect, declaring that the DLC is “some of the most detailed and complex animations that we’ve ever done”.

No date was provided for when fans should expect the DLC, however Moldenhauer ended by stating that the team wants “it to be a fulfilling experience and live up to Cuphead. It will come out when it’s ready”.

Netflix recently release a short teaser for its upcoming Cuphead series. The small snippet showcased the animators working on the show, while also providing a few seconds of footage for the show.