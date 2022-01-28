Studio worked on ‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ because of “underdog” mentality

According to Eidos-Montréal, the studio decided to work on Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy because of a shared “underdog” mentality.

Speaking on the Game Maker’s Notebook Podcast, Senior Creative Director at Eidos-Montréal, Jean-François Dugas said “We felt that Guardians of the Galaxy was a team of underdogs that was fitting our personality.”

Dugas went on to explain how Head Of Studio, David Anfossi was “pursing that dream of working with a big partner like Marvel,” before he approached a few members of the senior team and said they had a chance to “collaborate” with Marvel. “He asked us with the franchises within Marvel, what we would love the best,” making it sound like Eidos-Montréal were free to pitch for any Marvel character or property.

“When we were working on Deus Ex, it was like ‘Nah, there’s no chance they were going to make a good Deus Ex’, and now with Guardians ‘(people think) there’s no chance that Guardians will be good.’ We feel like we’re a bit like those kind of underdogs, so we started with that franchise and we got into it, got excited by all the possibilities with it.”

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy won the award for Best Soundtrack at the 2021 Steam Awards as well as Best Narrative at the Game Awards. It’s also been nominated in the Best Audio In A Video Game Category at the NME Awards, which will take place on March 2.

