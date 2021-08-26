Stylish martial arts adventure ‘Sifu’ will launch February 2022

Sloclap has released a new trailer for martial arts adventure, Sifu, and has also confirmed a new release date – February 22 2022.

The third-person, single-player action game focuses on “intense hand-to-hand combat” stemming from a young Kung Fu student who is hunting down his family’s killers. Equipped with a mysterious pendant and some impressive fighting skills, Sifu has players explore the “gang-ridden suburbs to the cold hallways of the corporate towers” with fighting part stylish martial arts, part using whatever throwable objects or makeshift weapons players come across.

Thanks to the mysterious pendant, when players are defeated, they’re revived from death albeit a little older looking each time. Developer, Sloclap, has described Kung Fu as a “path for the body and the mind” encouraging players to “learn from [their] errors, unlock unique skills, and find the strength within yourself to master the devastating techniques of Pak-Mei Kung Fu”.

The new trailer depicts some fast-paced and stylish-looking combat that we suspect will involve a certain amount of rhythm when pulling off the best moves.

Originally composed of former Ubisoft Paris employees, Sloclap is previously best known for Absolver, another martial arts-themed action game. The game was reasonably well regarded when it launched in 2017.

Originally due to launch in 2021, Sifu will now be available from 22nd February 2022. It launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. A deluxe edition is available for earlier access to the game, providing players with an extra 48 hours as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack from Howie Lee.

