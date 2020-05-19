Sucker Punch explains lack of morality system for ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’

Sucker Punch has revealed its reasoning behind not including a morality system in Ghost Of Tsushima, its long-awaited PlayStation 4 exclusive.

The game’s creative director and art director, Jason Connell, told IGN that the developers had initially considered including a morality meter of sorts in Ghost Of Tsushima, much like the karma system in their previous release, Infamous: Second Son. However, the company eventually decided against it as they felt it would take away from the game’s central narrative.

“We realised it was more important to us that we wanted to tell a human story of someone who is this way and has to evolve into something else, versus transform completely into something else,” Connell explained. “He doesn’t flip flop back and forth, it muddied it up for us. We really wanted the story to reflect his transformation.”

“It definitely plays with the notion of, ‘you’re born and raised into this certain way of life’,” he added. “Because some events happen, in this case a war, you have to challenge those things. And not everybody’s going to love the fact that you’re going to challenge an assumption that’s made upon your life.”

But Cornell also noted that the game will not be a linear experience, nor will gamers be forced to play protagonist Jin in a certain style. “We don’t spec you out and suddenly you can’t play as a samurai. [Jin is] always at his core, his heart of hearts, a samurai. The Ghost is this legendary warrior that he’s evolving into,” he said.

Last week, Sucker Punch showed off 18 minutes of new gameplay from Ghost Of Tsushima during the latest episode of Sony’s State Of Play digital event. The livestream was the first in-game footage from the game since it was showed off at E3 2018.

Ghost Of Tsushima was first announced in 2017 at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Paris Games Week press conference. The much-anticipated game is scheduled to launch on July 17.